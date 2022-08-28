Home States Kerala

Ivory case: Mohanlal moves Kerala HC

As per the request of the petitioner, the Central government directed the state government to pass an order giving a certificate of ownership.

Published: 28th August 2022

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to set aside the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the assistant public prosecutor (APP) to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against him in the illegal ivory possession case.
The petitioner submitted that he got both pairs of elephant tusks legally from the second and fourth accused persons.

As per the request of the petitioner, the Central government directed the state government to pass an order giving a certificate of ownership. Accordingly, the state government issued the certificate on December 16, 2015.

The APP filed the application to withdraw the prosecution following the permission of the state government. However, the magistrate dismissed the plea citing that the validity of the certificate of ownership was challenged before the High Court and the case is pending there. The petitioner submitted that the reasoning is illegal because the HC had not issued an interim order based on the writ petition.

