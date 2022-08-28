Man murders youth in Kochi on suspicion of extramarital affair with wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 25-year-old Palakkad native was brutally beaten to death by a 34-year-old man, also from Palakkad, at Nettoor in Kochi in the wee hours of Sunday on suspicion that he was having an extramarital affair with his wife. The police arrested the accused Suresh Kumar soon after the incident.



The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Pirayiri, Palakkad. He came to Kochi on Saturday to meet Suresh's wife, who is working as a nurse at a private hospital in Kochi. Ajay had taken a room at hotel Kings Park close to Nettoor wholesale vegetable market. Ajay was an employee of a private financial company at Palakkad. "Ajay and Suresh's wife were close friends even though the latter denied having an extramarital affair between them. However, Suresh was suspicious about the relationship. According to Suresh's wife, Ajay came to Kochi to give her some money which she had requested for. However, Suresh somehow came to know that Ajay was in Kochi," a police officer said.



On Saturday night, Suresh reached Kochi from Palakkad and picked up his wife from her hostel and drove the car to the hotel where Ajay was staying. "After asking his wife to sit inside the car, Suresh went to the hotel at around 1 am on Sunday. There was an argument between Ajay and Suresh at the hotel. When Ajay came out of the hotel, Suresh attacked him. Even though he attempted to flee from the place, Suresh hit him on the head using the wheel spanner. Suresh attacked Ajay until he lost consciousness," the police officer said.



Seeing the clash, it was the hotel authorities who called the police. By the time the police team reached the spot, Ajay was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadside. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. "Our team tracked Suresh from the place near the crime spot and took him into custody. He confessed to the crime and his arrest was recorded. From our preliminary assessment, the suspicion of an extramarital affair led to the murder. We have recorded the statement of Suresh's wife in this regard," another police officer said.



The accused would be produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The body would be handed over to relatives.

