Pinarayi invites Amit Shah for Nehru Trophy inaugural event

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah for the inaugural event of the 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to be held at Punnamada Lake on September 4. Along with it, he invited the MHA to the Inter-State Council Secretariat meeting which will take place at Kovalam on September 3. “Although the CM has sent an invitation, we are yet to receive a response from the Centre. We expect the home minister’s presence at the inaugural function,” said NTBR secretary and District Collector V R Krishna Thej. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Air Marshal J Chalapati, of Southern Air Command, will also attend the function.