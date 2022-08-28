Home States Kerala

Pinarayi invites Amit Shah for Nehru Trophy inaugural event

Along with it, he invited the MHA to the Inter-State Council Secretariat meeting which will take place at Kovalam on September 3.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah for the inaugural event of the 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to be held at Punnamada Lake on September 4. Along with it, he invited the MHA to the Inter-State Council Secretariat meeting which will take place at Kovalam on September 3.

“Although the CM has sent an invitation, we are yet to receive a response from the Centre. We expect the home minister’s presence at the inaugural function,” said NTBR secretary and District Collector V R Krishna Thej.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Air Marshal J Chalapati, of Southern Air Command, will also attend the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Nehru Trophy
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp