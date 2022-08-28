Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat to head crucial CPM meet on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day urgent meeting of CPM, to be held in the presence of general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior leader Prakash Karat from Sunday, will discuss crucial issues in the state including the open tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

With state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan not keeping well, the meeting is also expected to discuss the same.It’s learnt that Kodiyeri has informed senior leaders about his health condition and hinted at looking for alternative measures. Kodiyeri may choose to stay away from the position for the time being. An available politburo meeting to be held on Sunday will discuss the matter and take a call on whether to give the secretary’s charge to some other senior leader. The party may also explore other options before it in the matter.

There are indications that Kodiyeri may continue as secretary with the party entrusting a senior leader to support him in handling party affairs. The state committee and state secretariat will discuss various aspects of the tussle between the government and the governor. If the governor decides not to sign the legislations that could lead to major administrative crisis. The party will explore options to tackle such a situation.

