Church firm on continuing Vizhinjam protest in Thiruvananthapuram

The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram has decided to strengthen the ongoing protest against the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram has decided to strengthen the ongoing protest against the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport.

A pastoral letter issued by Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J Netto, which was read out in the churches during the Sunday Mass, said the protest for the people’s survival will continue and the believers should not fall for the attempts to create divisions among them.

The letter also spoke about taking legal recourse to protect the lives of people. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated that the demand to stop the construction of the port was unacceptable.

The port authorities have also approached the High Court seeking protection from the Central Reserve Police Force to complete the port project. The HC court is expected to consider the petition on Monday. 

The agitation that began in front of the main gate of the port at Mullur later saw the protestors entering the project site. They have decided to enter the project site from land and sea on Monday. Earlier, the church had planned to hold protests till August 31. However, it has now decided to continue the stir till September 4.

Meanwhile, a regional group opposing the protest decided to observe black day on Monday. The protest will be held from 6 am to 6 pm by closing shops at Vizhinjam, Venganoor and Kottukal villages.

A meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, comprising Transport Minister Antony Raju and Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman, and the representatives of the protestors did not take place on Sunday as the latter said they did not receive any formal communication.

‘Constitute high-level panel to address buffer zone, Vizhinjam issues’ 

Kochi/Kottayam: The Jagratha Samithy of the Changanassery archdiocese on Sunday said the government should be willing to listen to the woes of the people protesting for their livelihood. In a statement, Samithy said the government should take productive measures to address the issues causing distress to those residing in coastal and hilly regions.

urged the government to constitute a high-level committee to address the buffer zone and Vizhinjam issues.

The statement said the concerns relating to the buffer zone are getting prolonged without clarity. “Those residing in the coastal regions have become jobless and are on the verge of losing their homes. Farmers are in distress due to the frequent wild animal attacks and crop damage. Even when rubber prices are falling by the day, the government is not prepared to revive the rubber price stabilisation scheme,” Samithy said.   The government pretending to ignore the protests and struggles of people is condemnable, it further added.

