Conspiracy behind row over gender neutrality: Kerala Speaker

Speaker M B Rajesh has said there is a conspiracy behind the unnecessary row over gender neutrality in the state. 

Published: 29th August 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Speaker M B Rajesh has said there is a conspiracy behind the unnecessary row over gender neutrality in the state. He was speaking after presenting the Achutha Warrier Puraskaram instituted by the Thrissur Press Club to media persons on Saturday.

“Instead of discussing gender justice, some people with vested interests are making a controversy out of 
gender neutrality. They are trying to divert attention from gender justice. It is not easy to put gender neutrality policies into practice. I know it personally,” he said. 

