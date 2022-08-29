Conspiracy behind row over gender neutrality: Kerala Speaker

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Speaker M B Rajesh has said there is a conspiracy behind the unnecessary row over gender neutrality in the state. He was speaking after presenting the Achutha Warrier Puraskaram instituted by the Thrissur Press Club to media persons on Saturday. “Instead of discussing gender justice, some people with vested interests are making a controversy out of gender neutrality. They are trying to divert attention from gender justice. It is not easy to put gender neutrality policies into practice. I know it personally,” he said.