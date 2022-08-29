Home States Kerala

‘Constitution holy book of democracy’: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

"100 per cent literacy can be achieved only through the dedicated support of the political representatives and officials of the local self-government’" he said.

Published: 29th August 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Indian Constitution is the holy book of democracy which reflects the ideals and aspirations of Indian society, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday at Kulathupuzha in Kollam. He was declaring Kulathupuzha as the first panchayat in Kerala to achieve 100 per cent constitutional literacy.

The feat has been achieved as part of ‘The Citizen’ – a Constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam District Panchayat, District Planning Committee, and Kerala Institute of Local Administration. A person becomes a citizen of India when he understands his fundamental rights and carries out his fundamental duties, he added. 

“Every citizen must respect the constitutional values. India has the largest democracy with the longest written constitution in the world. We have to protect the values of our Constitution. In addition, every citizen must understand the fundamental rights that are enshrined in our Constitution’’, said the Governor.

He also applauded Kerala’s efforts in the advancement of constitutional literacy among its people. "Kerala is the only state in India that has achieved complete educational literacy. Education will ensure equal status for men and women," said the governor.

He also acclaimed the efforts of the local self-government. "100 per cent literacy can be achieved only through the dedicated support of the political representatives and officials of the local self-government," he said.

