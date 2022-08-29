Home States Kerala

‘Constitution holy book of democracy’: Kerela Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

"100 per cent literacy can be achieved only through the dedicated support of the political representatives and officials of the local self-government’" he said.

Published: 29th August 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Indian Constitution is the holy book of democracy which reflects the ideals and aspirations of  Indian society, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday at Kulathupuzha in Kollam. He was declaring Kulathupuzha as the first panchayat in Kerala to achieve 100 per cent constitutional literacy.

The feat has been achieved as part of ‘The Citizen’ – a Constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam District Panchayat, District Planning Committee, and Kerala Institute of Local Administration. A person becomes a citizen of India when he understands his fundamental rights and carries out his fundamental duties, he added. 

“Every citizen must respect the constitutional values. India has the largest democracy with the longest written constitution in the world. We have to protect the values of our Constitution. In addition, every citizen must understand the fundamental rights that are enshrined in our Constitution’’, said Governor.

He also applauded Kerala’s efforts in the advancement of constitutional literacy among its people. "Kerala is the only state in India that has achieved complete educational literacy. Education will ensure equal status for men and women," said the governor.

  He also acclaimed the efforts of the local self-government. "100 per cent literacy can be achieved only through the dedicated support of the political representatives and officials of the local self-government’" he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Constitution Arif Mohammed Khan democracy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp