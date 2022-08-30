Home States Kerala

Diya and Ardra lose their only buddy to landslide; Kerala's Edattumala school in grief

Devakshith and his family, comprising of his mother, maternal grandparents and great-grandmother (grandfather's mother), were killed in a landslide that occurred at Sangamam near Kudayathoor.

By Nejma Sulaiman
IDUKKI: When Diya and Ardra, Class 1 students of Government LP School, Edattumala, were writing Onam examinations on Monday, they wondered where their friend Devakshith was. They thought he would turn up at the last moment. But little did they know that their beloved friend passed away in the morning.

Devakshith and his family, comprising of his mother, maternal grandparents and great-grandmother (grandfather's mother), were killed in a landslide that occurred at Sangamam near Kudayathoor in the wee hours of Monday.

Diya, Adra and Devakshith were the only students of Class 1 at the school. Since he was the lone boy in the group, he was a favourite among the teachers and the best companion to his classmates.

"Devakshith's grandmother Shiji had been working as a part-time sweeper at the school since 2010. And little Devakshith used to accompany her to school. So we knew him much before he joined the school this year," class teacher Latha V G told TNIE.

Devakshith's mother Shima was a lab technician at Kanjar. During holidays, he used to come to school with his grandmother so that he was not left alone at home and spent time with his teachers.

"Devakshith was a vibrant student and was active in all extra-curricular activities. Since there were only three students in the class, I developed a special bond with them. They were like my own children," says Latha.

When headmaster Saji K S informed about the unfortunate event at 6 am on Monday, Latha felt numb for some time. However, she had to leave for school as the Onam examinations were going on. Diya and Ardra came to know about the sad demise of their dear friend from their parents who came to pick them up at noon.

Devakshith's body, along with his family members, was kept at the family health centre in Kudayathoor for the public to pay homage on Monday evening. The school faculties and students accompanied by their parents paid last tribute to the family. Their funeral was held at the Santhitheeram public crematorium in
Thodupuzha.

