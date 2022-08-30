Ex-Kozhikode judge moves Kerala HC against transfer order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kozhikode Sessions Judge S Krishnakumar, who made controversial ‘sexually provocative dress’ reamrk, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the order of the Registrar General transferring him to Labour Court, Kollam. In his petition, S Krishnakumar stated that he joined the judicial service as Munsiff Magistrate on April 25, 1995 and he was discharging his duty as Principal District Sessions Judge, Kozhikode from June 6, 2022. He is to retire from service on May 31 , 2023. The Registrar General of the High Court issued the order transferring him from the post of District Judge to the presiding officer, Labor court, Kollam on August 23. As per the transfer norms, the petitioner is entitled to continue as sessions judge till his retirement on May 31. Hence, the transfer of the petitioner is against transfer norms. The petitioner can be transferred as per transfer norms before completing three years of service only if it is necessary in the interest of administration or under special circumstances”Wrong order passed while discharging judicial duty cannot be a ground for transfer,” he added. The post of presiding officer of the labor court is a deputation post. So, posting him in a deputation post requires the consent of the petitioner. But it was not obtained. Hence, he also sought to quash the transfer order.