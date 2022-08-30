Home States Kerala

Heavy rain in Kerala till Thursday

The downpour on Sunday night resulted in widespread calamities in Pathanamthitta.

Road caved in due to heavy overnight rains at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam.

Road caved in due to heavy overnight rains at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam.(Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rain across the state at least till Thursday. It has issued yellow alerts in all districts except Kasaragod for Tuesday, and across the state for Wednesday. The situation is likely to be better for Malappuram and Wayanad on Thursday. The weather experts have warned of heavy rain in the high ranges on the southern side.

The downpour on Sunday night resulted in widespread calamities in Pathanamthitta. The IMD had issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam on Monday. Kurudamanni and Pathanamthitta recorded the highest rainfall of 154mm and 148mm, respectively, till Monday morning. The other locations that experienced heavy rainfall included Kulamavu, Vazhakkunnam, Kunnathanam, Pampadi, Konni, Tiruvalla, Ranni and Vadasserikara.

