INTERVIEW | Not easy for BJP to occupy Congress space in Kerala: MV Govindan

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having come to power for a second consecutive term riding on a pro-incumbency wave in the state, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front pins high hopes on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In a chat with TNIE a day after he took over the reins of the party, CPM state secretary MV Govindan says the Left, with its non-compromising approach towards communalism coupled with development initiatives, has been able to put forth an alternative.

When Kodiyeri took charges as state secretary, there were factional issues in CPM. What are the major challenges before the party and its new secretary now?

There are no inner-party issues now as the party is united. Currently, there’s no threat to the Left front. It’s an expanded force and has been going strong as a united coalition. However, what poses a major challenge to the party and the LDF is communalism and related issues. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are going to be a major hurdle. In today’s Indian politics, Kerala is one state where the Left can get a favourable verdict. Hence, there has to be a political scenario that favours the Left.

Last time, voters thought only the Congress can be an alternative to BJP, especially with Rahul’s candidature. That mindset has fully changed now. Congress is struggling for its own survival. They have no national leadership. It cannot put forth a national alternative to counter the BJP. On the other hand, BJP has been trying to buy MLAs to subvert state governments ruled by Opposition parties.

Will such a scenario come up in Kerala?

No. Here, the Left is on a strong wicket, and things won’t be easy for BJP. For BJP, CPM is the prime enemy in Kerala. Tackling the Congress won’t be a major challenge for them. As far as CPM is concerned, we will continue to take up people’s issues and, at the same time, will not compromise with BJP. The Left has presented a national alternative. The Left government will address issues faced by 29 lakh job seekers in the coming four years and hopes to provide jobs to at least 20 lakh.

Will it be easy for BJP to occupy the Opposition space now held by Congress?

They won’t be able to. For both Congress and UDF, the minorities constitute a major chunk of voters. The RSS ideology is against three major Ms — Muslims, Missionaries and Marxism. This has been pointed out even by Golwalkar. Hence, the BJP won’t be able to easily occupy that space. As far as Congress is concerned, it proclaims secularism only in Kerala. It’s the CPM’s secular stance that forces them to do so.

Amid the challenges before the Left during the ongoing assembly session, is the governor posing a headache to the government?

The Constitution has clearly defined the role and powers of governors. I hope the current issues can be addressed and resolved through legal and constitutional measures. Constitutionally-wrong steps will be criticised.

The governor has expressed his reservations about signing legislations. Will that lead to a crisis?

New legislations are being brought in in view of such factors. The governor can act only as per the legal and constitutional framework. Whatever is being said outside (by him) cannot be implemented, as per the constitution. Sangh Parivar and RSS want to do away with the Constitution. Unfortunately, many constitutional institutions have been brought under the control of RSS.

Recently, the CPM state committee had come up with suggestions to improve the government’s performance. How do you assess a government of which you too are a part?

As per the party’s assessment, the government has been functioning effectively. As per its ideological stance, the Left has always been evolving by constantly reforming itself. Ideological battles and debates are part of this reformation process. Ministers will also be equipped for the same. As part of the correctional process, the necessary steps will be taken.

