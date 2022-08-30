Kerala govt adopting anti-worker policies in KSRTC: UDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF blamed the government for implementing anti-worker policies, including a 12-hour duty system, in KSRTC. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said it was ironic that a Communist government insists on 12-hour duty and such a stand should be considered a deflection to the far-right. He also wanted to know if such a duty pattern will be implemented in other sectors as well.

The opposition MLAs – M Vincent, K P A Majeed, Mons Joseph, Mani C Kappan and Anoop Jacob – moved the adjournment motion to discuss the delay in salary distribution in KSRTC and the inconvenience faced by passengers after Covid. The Opposition blamed the government for operating Swift service using temporary workers and taking away profitable services from KSRTC. They also blamed the transport minister for exaggerating the fuel expenses. Satheesan wanted the government to offer fuel subsidies for KSRTC.

“The government got Rs 7,000 crore extra due to the rise in fuel prices in the last six years. The profit should be shared with KSRTC and fishermen in the form of fuel subsidies,” he said.According to him, paralysing the services of KSRTC would inconvenience the passengers who depend solely on public transport. They staged a boycott after the Speaker denied permission for discussing the issue by stopping the other activities of the house.

Transport Minister Antony Raju defended the reforms in KSRTC, including the 12-hour single duty system, saying it is needed for the survival of the organisation. “The single-duty system is nothing new. The Sushil Khanna report on modernising the KSRTC highlights the need for duty reforms. The Motor Transport Workers Act and Kerala Motor Workers Rule give legal sanctity to the single-duty pattern. Besides, the recognised trade unions had agreed to it before signing the salary reforms on January 13, 2022,” said the minister. According to him, KSRTC could generate more revenue by operating 1,300 buses lying idle due to lack of enough employees or due to minor repairs.

