Home States Kerala

Navas Meeran - earning ‘Nanma’ through Kerala's stalled housing projects’ revival

Firm has completed work on 8 stalled residential apartments in state | First project, One Cochin, is being developed on 4.78 acres

Published: 30th August 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Apple a Day project revived by Nanma Properties and rechristened Phoenix in Kochi.

Apple a Day project revived by Nanma Properties and rechristened Phoenix in Kochi.

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: For years, Navas Meeran was greeted by a disturbing sight every time he entered his office on the eighth floor of a building near Edappally. “It was an unfinished apartment complex,” recalled the chairman of Meeran Group, which was mostly into masala powders back then.

Meeran was aware of the apartment’s tragic story. The tale of ‘Apple a Day Properties’ apartment complex in Palarivattom, which was launched in 2006 and whose builders vanished after collecting around Rs 37 crore from about 224 investors in 2010, was well known.

Meeran decided to act. Thus, ‘Nanma Properties’ was born in 2012. The firm, whose philosophy matches its name ‘Nanma’ – Malayalam for goodness – had one aim: Revive stalled realty projects in Kerala. “Reviving and completing stalled housing projects is not easy. There’s pain involved – of people who invested into a project only to see the builders vanish with all their hard-earned money,” said Asheen Panakkat, MD of Nanma Properties.

The firm chose ‘Apple a Day Properties’ as its first project. And the hurdles followed. Rechristened ‘Phoenix’ to signify the project’s birth from ashes after Nanma takeover, the project was completed 10 years after the two-year deadline promised by the first builders. Court cases and negotiations with the ‘Big Apple Buyers Association’ left a bad taste in Nanma’s mouth.

Navas Meeran

Still it continued and completed the 240-apartment project in 18 months. Since then, Nanma Properties has acquired and completed eight stalled residential projects in the state. They include ‘Rain Tree Heights’ of SI Properties in Kozhikode, Manjooran Housing’s Scarlet (126 apartments in seven months) and Mather’s Hacienda (79 apartments in eight months) in Aluva.

At present, Nanma Properties is busy with its first project, One Cochin, a luxury condominium at the heart of Kochi. The project is being developed on 4.78 acres on Silver Sand Island, close to the bustling Vyttila Junction.

Panakkat said reviving stalled projects is a thankless job as there are umpteen complications like violations in land acquisition, Coastal Regulation Zone issues and others. “Taking these things up with officers and the bureaucracy is a big task in itself,” he said, adding that revenue from the finished buildings does not match the humongous leg-work and negotiations involved.

“Frankly, it’s not worth the effort,” said Panakkat. However, Meeran has taken it up as the company’s mission to revive stalled projects, he said. “It’s my ticket to heaven,” joked Meeran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navas Meeran Kerala housing projects
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp