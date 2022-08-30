SAFE project aims to ensure tribal people a better life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will launch a project called ‘SAFE’ (Secure Accommodation and Facility Enhancement) to ensure basic amenities, hygiene, and safety in the houses given to tribal people, SC/ST Minister K Radhakrishnan informed the assembly on Monday. The project will ensure that wiring, plumbing, and clean kitchen and toilet facilities are maintained properly in these houses, said the minister. “The houses, once built, are often left without checking for the basic facilities. The new project will address the issue,” he said. He claimed that those firms entrusted with the development work in the tribal colonies housing who failed to do the task properly will be dismantled and new agencies will be granted the mandate. After consulting with the LIFE Mission authorities, it will be decided if the criteria in the LIFE plan should be modified, he said. The minister also informed the assembly that a list of homeless people belonging to the SC/ST communities will be prepared. He said the government will ensure that the land used to build houses through LIFE mission is not a wetland. “There were reports that land handed over by some local governments got inundated in rain obstructing the construction work. The local bodies had handed over these plots of land during the summer. The government will deal with this issue as well,” Radhakrishnan said.