Home States Kerala

Gang honey-traps Kerala industrialist, robs him of gold chain, money, car

In a honey trap incident, an industrialist from Irinjalakuda was befriended through social media and was robbed of his ATM cards, money, a gold chain and a car.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Honey trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In a honey trap incident, an industrialist from Irinjalakuda was befriended through social media and was robbed of his ATM cards, money, a gold chain and a car. The Palakkad South police team led by Inspector T Shiju Abraham arrested six persons including a 24-year-old woman who was used by the gang to lure the industrialist.

The police said the industrialist had befriended Sarath who posed as a girl through Instagram and he was asked to come to Yakkara in Palakkad where he was robbed of his money, a gold chain weighing four sovereigns, a car, a mobile phone, documents and debit and credit cards. In his complaint, the industrialist said while he was being forcibly taken by the gang to Kodungallur, he jumped off it and escaped.

He later arrived at the Palakkad South police station and filed a complaint in which he said his photos and videos were taken by the gang members and he was being threatened. He said he had befriended a girl through Instagram and she had sent messages repeatedly to him. It was Sarath, of Pala, who had initially introduced himself as a girl and began chatting with the industrialist. Sarath, who had claimed that he was a girl, said her husband was in the Gulf and there was only her sick mother at home. Sarath then told the industrialist that he wished to see him and he agreed.

Sarath hired Devu and her husband Gokul Deep for a fee. Later, Devu used to send voice clips to the industrialist. Earlier while Sarath was chatting, he had told the industrialist that his house was in Palakkad. Subsequently, Sarath searched for a house online and took one located in an isolated area at Yakkara on rent. After bringing the industrialist to the house, all others gathered there and threatened him on grounds of moral policing.

Later, they took the industrialist in his car forcibly to their flat in Kodungallur and planned to fleece more money from him. Though the gang members tried to withdraw more money from a ATM kiosk, they were not successful and the industrialist managed to escape from the car.

The accused were arrested from a lodge in Kalady. Those arrested included Devu, 24, of Mangiserri Melethil at Perunad in Kollam and husband Gokul, 29, who were both living in Santhi Homes at Hill View on the Seaport-Airport road in Kakkanad, Ernakulam. Gokul is of Puthiyamottam family at Varam, Valiyannur, Mele Chovva in Kannur.

The others are Sarath, 24, of Anandha Bhavan at Ramapuram  in Pala, Kottayam; Jishnu, 20, of Kakkeri house; Vinay, 24, of Kootuvala house; and Ajith, 20, of Thivanchkulam house — all at Karalam in Irinjalakuda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honeytrap Palakkad
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp