‘Heir apparent’ out, but Tharoor yet to decide for Congress president role

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday refused to divulge his mind on contesting the Congress presidential poll. He indicated he was open to the idea of entering the fray, but termed reports of him taking the plunge as “speculation.”

The MP said he will take a call when the notification for the poll is out. “If you ask me a specific question at that time, I will be able to give a definite reply whether I am going to contest or not,” he said. He had revealed his mind regarding entering the fray for the first time while speaking to TNIE as part of ‘Express Dialogues’ last week. “I am not saying I would be a candidate. But if the heir apparent chooses not to be a contestant, others will come forward and we will have a good set of choices,” he had said.

Tharoor: Election will galvanise interest

Tharoor using the term “heir apparent” for Rahul Gandhi had created quite a stir within political circles. To a question regarding his equation with Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor had told TNIE that relationships with individuals have their own ups and downs. “I won’t go around claiming any particular relationship with anyone,” he had said.

On Tuesday, however, Tharoor appeared to be buying time before taking a decision on throwing his hat in the ring. “I have not announced anything. The (election) process is some weeks away. Let’s wait till that time and see what the process is going to evolve like (sic),” Tharoor told reporters here.



“Whether I am going to be a candidate is beside the point. Any candidate coming forward will be good for the Congress party,” he added.

According to him, conducting election to the top post was a good way of galvanising interest and attention on the party. He said having multiple candidates would be a “good idea”. Referring to the UK Prime Minister’s race, Tharoor said it was held twice in three years and created a lot of public interest and curiosity.

