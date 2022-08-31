Kozhikode: Door gets stuck, ambulance turns deathtrap for accident victim

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 66-year-old accident victim died despite reaching the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after the door of the ambulance he was brought in got jammed on Monday evening. Though Feroke native Koyamon was rushed to the ICU 30 minutes later, he died.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The Medical College police said they have started an investigation against the hospital management. Eyewitnesses said the door of the ambulance remained stuck for nearly 30 minutes. Due to this, Koyamon, who suffered serious injuries after he was knocked down by a scooter while crossing the road, could not get timely care.

Seeing the ambulance driver and attendant struggle, people on the premises smashed the ambulance’s window, entered the vehicle and opened the door. Koyamon was rushed to the ICU, where he died. MCH authorities said Koyamon was referred to the MCH from Beach General Hospital due to the severity of his condition. His relatives alleged that the ambulance, owned by Kerala Health Services Authority, lacked even basic facilities.

Rights panel registers case

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case in the death. Judicial member of the commission K Baiju Nath has sought an explanation from the superintendent of Beach General Hospital on the maintenance of ambulances owned by the hospital. The panel called for safety of ambulances in the district and asked the regional transport officer to submit an explanation on the action taken in this regard. “Both reports have to be submitted before September 30,” Baiju said. The case will be considered at the commission sitting on September 30 at Kozhikode collectorate.

