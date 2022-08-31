Vizhinjam project won’t be stopped, panel to study impact: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the state government has no hesitation in considering any just demands of the protesters against the Vizhinjam port except for stopping the work. Promising that the government would consider not only the demands of the protesters but also the concerns of people in the locality, he asked the agitators to end the protest which entered the 15th day.

Pinarayi made the statements as a response to a submission by MLA Kadakampally Surendran, in the assembly on Tuesday. He also said steps have been taken to address the concerns of the people in the area.

“The studies held so far showed there is no link between coastal erosion and the seaport project at Vizhinjam. Still an expert committee will be constituted to study coastal erosion. It will submit its interim report in three months. We will take necessary steps afterwards,” said Pinarayi.

The CM warned against the protests that bordered on violence by a section. He said the government cannot ignore that some are bent on creating tension despite the government and police showing restraint.“Some of the protestors have political intentions. The High Court has directed not to stall the project and that calls for an intervention by the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesters once again breached the police barricade and entered the project site on Tuesday. “The chief minister should not take a rigid stance. He is just reading out the statements written by someone else. Our intention is not to challenge or sabotage anyone. We are open for talks,” said a representative of the protesters.

The chief minister said the government has given priority to address the problems of people in the coastal areas. However he said the port project was an important one for the state and it was started after making necessary studies. The first barge is expected to be docked by April next year and the commercial operation was set to commence from December.

THAROOR’S SUGGESTION IN TNIE INTERVIEW

Speaking to TNIE (Express Dialogues) last week, Shashi Tharoor had highlighted the serious issue of coastal erosion and urged the state government to constitute a panel of experts to look into the issue. “The claim that sea erosion is due to Vizhinjam port is worth looking at through a panel of experts. The state government can constitute a small panel of experts who should also go and talk to the community representatives. But, to actually understand sea erosion issues, there are experts, international as well as national. Let them come and do a proper study,” he had said.

