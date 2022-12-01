Home States Kerala

DNA test now mandatory in murder, sexual offence cases

When DNA profiling is required later, the samples either become insufficient in quantity or get drained out, adversely affecting the investigation of undetected cases, said the order.

DNA Test

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police have decided to make DNA test mandatory in all cases of murder, unnatural death and sexual offences if the presence of any foreign biological particles are detected in the crime scene or on the victims. The move is expected to go a long way in making investigations foolproof.

As per the current practice, the investigation officer takes the call on conducting a DNA test. The police had hitherto maintained that the test should be done only in selective cases owing to its cost.

As per the latest directive issued by State Police Chief Anil Kant, probe officers have now been asked to initiate DNA profiling requests at the earliest and inform the scientific officer to preserve the samples for DNA profiling later.  

The order said there have been instances of investigation officers not forwarding the biological particles recovered during the autopsy, from the crime scene or at the time of medical examination of the victims.
“Investigation officers are not forwarding the particles for DNA profiling immediately or fail to discuss the possibility of the test with scientific officers, resulting in loss of valuable evidence forever,” read the order.

Order highlights issues with delaying DNA test

When DNA profiling is required later, the samples either become insufficient in quantity or get drained out, adversely affecting the investigation of undetected cases, said the order. There have been cases where officers failed to conduct DNA tests in a time-bound manner. Recently, a court in Thiruvananthapuram allowed the prosecution to get DNA matching done in a nine-year-old murder case registered in Nedumangad police station, in which a man had killed his wife.

When the prosecutor examined the case before the trial, it was revealed that the police did not get the test done. Sensing it would be crucial, the prosecution had then moved the court seeking nod for the same.

