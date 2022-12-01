India needs a third aircraft carrier, says SNC chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India needs a third aircraft carrier for operational reasons and mission accomplishment, said Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi in Kochi on Wednesday. Interacting with media persons on the occasion of Navy Day, he said the third aircraft carrier is part of the Navy’s 15-year maritime capability perspective plan for the 2022 - 2037 period.

“The three-carrier requirement for the Navy was projected in the first plan after Independence. We need one on the Eastern front, one on the west and the third one on standby. Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has acquired expertise in building aircraft carriers and we should not waste that experience. The Vikrant project provided direct employment to 2,000 employees at CSL and 12,500 people in the ancillary industry. The third carrier should have unmatched flexibility, reach, sustenance and ability to provide resistance,” he said.

Hampiholi said the armed forces have set a 2047 deadline to achieve absolute self-reliance in the procurement of equipment. “Over a period of time, our domestic procurement has gone up from 60% to 70%. It is expected to touch 85% in 10 to 15 years. The Navy has built 130 ships indigenously since 1961. Around 400 small-scale industries contributed about Rs 292 crore-worth equipment to INS Vikrant,” he said. The first batch of Agniveers recruited by the Navy will commence their training at INS Chilka in Odisha on December 1.

“Though the usual training period for sailors is 20 weeks, the schedule has been abridged to 16 weeks for rationalisation. Only 25% of Agniveers will be inducted as sailors on completion of 4-year service. The new batch will be provided advanced training as per the mandate of the Navy,” he said.

The SNC chief said around 170 women have been selected under the Agnipath scheme for training. There are 30 women officers serving in various ships and the newly recruited sailors will be inducted into all 29 trades including seafarers.

Regarding the operationalisation of INS Vikrant, he said the aircraft carrier set out for aircraft integration trials on Tuesday. During the next five months, the ship will be integrated with helicopters and jet fighters.

“As the Naval version of the LCA did not meet the naval requirements, we are looking at the indigenous option of twin-engine carrier-based fighter which is under development. We are looking at sourcing some aircraft that are being evaluated. Our own indigenous deck-based fighter is being developed and there is constant interaction between the Navy and the R and D organisation,” he said.

CM PINARAYI TO BE HOSTED ON BOARD WARSHIP

The Navy will host Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board a warship on December 11, said Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi. “The chief minister has consented to spend a day at sea on December 11 along with family and a couple of ministers. We are looking forward to getting them acquainted with operations at sea,” he said.

