Kerala cabinet decides to maintain teacher-student ratio at 1:40

The salary of permanent employees of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology will be revised.

Published: 01st December 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The cabinet has decided to continue the teacher-student ratio in aided high schools at 1:40 for the 2022-23 academic year. The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) will hold Young Innovation Programme 2022 in association with government departments, universities and other agencies.  

Administrative sanction will be given to establish a digital science park under the Kerala Digital University by spending Rs 1,515 crore. A sum of Rs 1,175 crore will be sanctioned by the KIIFB and the rest from industrial partners and other sources.  

An organ and tissue transplant institute will be established in Kozhikode. Dr Biju Pottekatt, surgical gastroenterology professor at JIPMER Pondicherry, will be appointed special officer of the institute. The authorised share capital of Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation (Hanveev) will be raised from Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore. The recommendations to amend the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act 1969 was approved. The salary of permanent employees of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology will be revised.

Around 44.156 hectares of land will be acquired for developing an artificial canal to connect the Neeleswaram and Chittari rivers and for the navigation lock at Nambiarickal. The works are part of development of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway. Administrative sanction will be given for land acquisition, at a cost of Rs 178.15 crore. 

