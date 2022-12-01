Home States Kerala

Kerala school principal accused of harassing teacher wearing leggings on campus

The incident happened recently when the teacher went to sign the attendance register in the principal's room.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

leggings

Image for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A government school teacher has alleged that she was mentally harassed by the principal for wearing leggings on campus.

The woman principal had said leggings were "indecent" and how could the students be asked to come wearing uniform if the teacher comes wearing an outfit like this.

The incident happened recently when the teacher went to sign the attendance register in the principal's room.

She said the comments by the principal hurt her, so she lodged a complaint with the district education officer (DEO) in this regard.

"As per the government rules, teachers can wear any decent and comfortable attire. The principal made such comments when there is such rules are in place," the teacher told a TV channel.

The principal was unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leggings campus dress code Kerala school teacher harassed
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp