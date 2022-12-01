Kerala: Vellappally, Thushar to be made accused in ex-aide’s suicide

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Alappuzha, on Wednesday ordered the police to register an FIR against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son Thushar Vellappally and their aide K L Ashokan in the suicide of the organisation’s Kanichukulangara union secretary K K Mahesan.

Judge Lakshmy S issued the order on the petition filed by Mahesan’s wife Usha Devi P demanding a detailed probe into his death. Mahesan was found dead inside the union office on June 24, 2020 and the Mararikulam police had registered a case of suicide.

Mahesan, former close aide of Vellappally, was the state coordinator of SNDP Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme and was questioned by the Crime Branch several times in cases related to the misappropriation of funds.

Usha said though the names of Vellappally, Thushar and Ashokan were mentioned in Mahesan’s suicide note, the police are yet to investigate their involvement. She alleged laxity by the police and demanded an impartial probe into the role of the SNDP Yogam leaders and others which allegedly forced Mahesan to take the extreme step.

Usha’s counsel C D Anil said the family had approached the Alappuzha JFMC-I in 2020 but did not get a favourable order. “We then moved the Kerala High Court. Based on its direction to reconsider the petition, the JFMC-II issued the order,” he said.

