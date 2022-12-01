Home States Kerala

Kerala: Widespread protests brewing against moral policing of college girl, friend

The victims, who were hospitalised following the attack, were discharged on Wednesday.

Published: 01st December 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:23 PM

A student of CMS College, Kottayam, getting her hair cut on the campus in protest against the attack on a girl on Monday. (Photo | Vishnu Prathap) ​

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Monday’s brutal attack on a college girl and her friend in Kottayam town has ignited widespread protests on campuses, with students expressing their anger and repugnance in various ways.
Besides the human wall that was formed at CMS College in support of the victims, who also attend the institution, three female students cut their hair on campus.

“Nights are for everyone. We, as human beings, should be able to walk at night without fear. Apart from protesting against such an inhumane attack, we also want to extend our support to the victims. They need support when society is most likely to throw hate comments at them,” said Anjana Catherine Binu, a BA English student who was among those who cut their hair.

It was around 11pm on Monday that the third-year graduate student and her friend were attacked. They were heading to the district hospital to meet another friend who was admitted there. According to police, a three-member gang passed lewd comments at the girl on seeing her with a boy at a night eatery. When the girl responded, they picked up an argument with her. As the duo left the eatery on a bike, the gang chased them in a car and waylaid them at Thirunakkara.

The three attacked the boy first and turned on the girl when she intervened. The assault lasted for nearly 10 minutes before police officers arrived at the spot. Kottayam West police arrested Muhammed Aslam, 29; Anaz Askar, 22; and Shabeer, 32 in connection with the incident. They were produced before court and remanded.

The victims, who were hospitalised following the attack, were discharged on Wednesday. Speaking to TNIE, the girl said she is still in shock. “My body continues to ache. The incident has shocked me and I am struggling to come out of it,” she added.

