Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam: Police register 163 cases; NIA to check role of banned outfits

Sources said the NIA officials stationed in Thiruvananthapuram to check the activities of the former leaders and members of the PFI in the backdrop of its ban were told to proceed to Vizhinjam.

Published: 01st December 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar inspects the Vizhinjam police station on Monday, a day after it was vandalised by protesters | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police have registered 163 cases in connection with the violent attack on Vizhinjam police station by the Vizhinjam Samara Samithi, while the NIA officials visited the place to check whether any banned outfits, including the Popular Front of India (PFI), had any involvement in the violence.

Sources said the NIA officials stationed in Thiruvananthapuram to check the activities of the former leaders and members of the PFI in the backdrop of its ban were told to proceed to Vizhinjam by superior officers to probe whether the banned outfit had played any role in Sunday’s violence.

As many as 37 cops were injured in Sunday’s violent protests, while multiple police vehicles were also destroyed. DIG R Nishanthini, who has been appointed as special officer to deal with the Vizhinjam issue, denied  reports on PFI involvement in the violence and said the NIA officers did not meet her on the issue.

There were unconfirmed reports that the state intelligence wing had red-flagged the presence of pro-Maoist outfits, radical environmentalists and Islamists in protests against Adani group’s port project. Meanwhile, the state police are moving ahead with their exercise to identify the culprits behind Sunday’s attack. However, the police are yet to effect any arrest as their assessment is that any coercive action from their side might ignite another bout of violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam NIA PFI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp