Home States Kerala

'You cannot go to any extent': Kerala Minister refuses to accept apology over 'terrorist' jibe

The minister said even if it's a written apology he would not accept the same. "I do not need any certificate from anyone. But you cannot go to any extent because you are a loose tongue," said Abdurah

Published: 01st December 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman

Kerala Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman refused to accept the apology from Theodosius D'Cruz, a priest and convenor of the Vizhinjam protest, who called the minister a terrorist. The minister said even if it's a written apology he would not accept the same.

"I do not need any certificate from anyone. But you cannot go to any extent because you are a loose tongue," said Abdurahiman.

Education minister V Sivankutty also came out in support of the minister. The spat between the minister and priest further complicated the deadlock in the Vizhinjam issue where both the church and government took a strong stand.

ALSO READ | No one who loves country could object, says Kerala minister assuring Vizinjham port completion

The controversy erupted after D'Cruz said the name of the minister can be identified with that of a terrorist. He was responding to the minister who called the protestors anti-national during a government-sponsored programme to discuss the merits of the port, on November 29.

ALSO READ | 'Name can be identified with terrorist': Latin Catholic priest booked for jibe at Kerala minister

The priest and the Latin Church apologised for the controversy. "I made the remark against the minister as I was emotionally disturbed by his comment that protest council members and fishermen are anti-nationals. It was a slip of tongue. I withdraw my remarks unconditionally and tender sincere apologies. I regret creating a rift at a time when minorities should work hand in hand," said D'Cruz in a statement.

The Vizhinjam police charged the section for promoting religious enmity and causing disharmony between communities against the priest.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Abdurahiman Kerala minister Vizhinjam protest terrorist
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp