'You cannot go to any extent': Kerala Minister refuses to accept apology over 'terrorist' jibe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman refused to accept the apology from Theodosius D'Cruz, a priest and convenor of the Vizhinjam protest, who called the minister a terrorist. The minister said even if it's a written apology he would not accept the same.

"I do not need any certificate from anyone. But you cannot go to any extent because you are a loose tongue," said Abdurahiman.

Education minister V Sivankutty also came out in support of the minister. The spat between the minister and priest further complicated the deadlock in the Vizhinjam issue where both the church and government took a strong stand.

The controversy erupted after D'Cruz said the name of the minister can be identified with that of a terrorist. He was responding to the minister who called the protestors anti-national during a government-sponsored programme to discuss the merits of the port, on November 29.

The priest and the Latin Church apologised for the controversy. "I made the remark against the minister as I was emotionally disturbed by his comment that protest council members and fishermen are anti-nationals. It was a slip of tongue. I withdraw my remarks unconditionally and tender sincere apologies. I regret creating a rift at a time when minorities should work hand in hand," said D'Cruz in a statement.

The Vizhinjam police charged the section for promoting religious enmity and causing disharmony between communities against the priest.



