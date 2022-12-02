Home States Kerala

Anxious moments for passengers as Jeddah-Calicut flight makes forced landing in Kochi

After around two hours of anxiety, the flight landed safely at 7.19 pm.

Published: 02nd December 2022 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Panic spread at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at Nedumbassery on Friday evening as an International flight from Jeddah bound for Calicut sought permission for an emergency landing.

The airport management swung into action and a full emergency was declared at the airport at 6.29 pm. Fire and Rescue service and ambulances were put on standby and an alert was sent to hospitals to handle an emergency situation. After around two hours of anxiety, the flight landed safely at 7.19 pm.

According to the airport authorities, Spice Jet SG - 036 which was on its way from Jeddah to Kozhikode airport reported a hydraulic failure which necessitated an emergency landing. There were 197 people on board the flight including 188 passengers, 3 children two pilots and four crew members.

The airport staff, security agencies and the passengers heaved a sigh of relief as the aircraft landed safely at 7.19 pm. The emergency was withdrawn subsequently.

The passengers were shifted to the terminal and Spice Jet announced flight no SG 17 from Dubai to Kozhikode will arrive in Kochi and transport the passengers to Kozhikode.

"Following the alert we had made all arrangements and were fully prepared to face any an emergency situation. The alerting system was activated and all services were put on stand by. As the aircraft landed safely, the emergency was withdrawn and the runway was handed over for normal operations after due inspection," said CIAL MD S Suhas.

In July 2022, an Air Arabia flight with 222 passengers from Sharjah had made an emergency landing at Kochi airport under similar circumstances. The flight number G9-246 had reported a hydraulic failure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIAL Spice Jet SG-036
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp