Kerala Governor’s letter goes viral

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘appropriate consideration’ while forwarding a complaint by BJP state leaders, has gone viral on social media. The BJP leaders, in their complaint to the governor, said the appointment of the second special probe team in the Kodakara hawala case was to falsely arraign BJP leaders in the case.

The Raj Bhavan maintained that there was nothing unusual in the communication. “The governor would forward every complaint related to government directly to CM with a covering letter. In such letters governor would call for ‘appropriate consideration’,” said an officer.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘appropriate consideration’ while forwarding a complaint by BJP state leaders, has gone viral on social media. The BJP leaders, in their complaint to the governor, said the appointment of the second special probe team in the Kodakara hawala case was to falsely arraign BJP leaders in the case. The Raj Bhavan maintained that there was nothing unusual in the communication. “The governor would forward every complaint related to government directly to CM with a covering letter. In such letters governor would call for ‘appropriate consideration’,” said an officer.