Home States Kerala

Kerala's left to cash in on Latin priest’s ‘terrorist’ jibe

A slew of other ministers including P A Mohamed Riyas and V Sivankutty too came out against the priest’s statement and said that an apology would not be acceptable.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Ports Minister V Abdurahiman (Photo | Facebook)

Kerala Ports Minister V Abdurahiman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to punch hard at the Vizhinjam anti-port agitators, the Left government is going hammer and tongs at the ‘terrorist’ jibe by agitation committee convener Fr Theodacious D’ Cruz against Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman. With the agitation committee on the backfoot over the remark, Left leaders led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have seized the opportunity to put the protestors on the defensive.

Responding to certain accusations of the minister against the agitators the other day, Fr Theodacious had stated that “there is a terrorist by that name.” Condemning the provocative remark, both the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have made it clear that they don’t intend to forgive the affront any time soon. The remark has  opened up an array of political possibilities for the LDF government and the CPM which were reeling under pressure from the judiciary to provide security for the port construction.

Leading the attack from the front, the CM accused the agitators of a “clear ulterior and heinous intention.”Although Fr Theodacious rendered an apology for his statement, Minister Abdurahiman refused to buy it. He said he will not accept the same.  “At the seminar, I had only said that no one should oppose the development. I only used the word anti-national and don’t want anyone’s apology. If you have a loose tongue, you may say anything against others and later tender an apology,” he said.

A slew of other ministers including P A Mohamed Riyas and V Sivankutty too came out against the priest’s statement and said that an apology would not be acceptable. “What is wrong with the name Abdurahiman,” asked Riyas. Statements by the CM and ministers are a clear indication that the government and the CPM would use this as an opportunity to isolate the agitators and the Latin Archdiocese.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Abdurahiman Theodacious D’ Cruz Vizhinjam seaport Vizhinjam seaport protest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp