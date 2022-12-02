Kochi-Munnar NH stretch contract finalised for Rs 910 crore
Kochi- Dhanushkodi NH 85, being a major entrance point for tourists heading to Munnar from Kochi, the implementation of the project is expected to boost the tourism prospects.
Published: 02nd December 2022 04:31 AM | Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 04:31 AM
IDUKKI: The development of the proposed 125-km two-lane Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH 85 stretch from Kochi to Munnar has gained momentum with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) finalising the contract of `910 crore for the ambitious project.
Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose said the development of the highway, which extends from Peruvamoozhi bridge near Muvattupuzha to Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu, has received a lease of life and the project is going to benefit the development prospects of the district since 80% of the highway passes through the parliament constituency.
