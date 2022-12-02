Vedimara Brazil fans with ‘bull’ enthusiasm in Kerala's North Paravur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cutouts, posters and flags have been the preferred ways for football fans to express their support for their favourite teams. However, a group of Brazil fans in North Paravur came up with a different idea. The ‘Vedimara Brazil fans’, as the group is called, painted the flag of their favourite team on a bull!

They decorated the buffalo as a retaliation to the Argentina fans who paraded a horse while erecting an 80-ft cutout of Lionel Messi recently.

The bull is painted green and yellow

by fans to show support for Brazil

football team | Express

“Football fever gripped our small village much before the World Cup started. Flex boards, cut-outs and posters supporting various teams have come up in every nook and cranny of the village.

The other day, Argentina fans brought a horse while erecting a large cut-out of Messi. As a retaliatory act, we paraded a bull, with a Brazil flag painted on it, while installing a 90-ft cut-out of Neymar,” said Nisamudhin, who is part of the fan group.

“Portugal, Brazil and Argentina have a large number of fans here. The three teams have already entered the pre-quarters. The excitement doubles when they enter the quarterfinals,” he added.

KOCHI: Cutouts, posters and flags have been the preferred ways for football fans to express their support for their favourite teams. However, a group of Brazil fans in North Paravur came up with a different idea. The ‘Vedimara Brazil fans’, as the group is called, painted the flag of their favourite team on a bull! They decorated the buffalo as a retaliation to the Argentina fans who paraded a horse while erecting an 80-ft cutout of Lionel Messi recently. The bull is painted green and yellow by fans to show support for Brazil football team | Express“Football fever gripped our small village much before the World Cup started. Flex boards, cut-outs and posters supporting various teams have come up in every nook and cranny of the village. The other day, Argentina fans brought a horse while erecting a large cut-out of Messi. As a retaliatory act, we paraded a bull, with a Brazil flag painted on it, while installing a 90-ft cut-out of Neymar,” said Nisamudhin, who is part of the fan group. “Portugal, Brazil and Argentina have a large number of fans here. The three teams have already entered the pre-quarters. The excitement doubles when they enter the quarterfinals,” he added.