Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam seaport protests: Clergymen led violence, says govt

Cases have been registered against 3,000 identifiable persons. An amount of Rs 85 lakh is estimated to be the loss incurred due to the destruction of police vehicles, station building, equipment etc.

Published: 02nd December 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen belonging to the Latin Archdiocese blocking the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | B P Deepu)

Fishermen belonging to the Latin Archdiocese blocking the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clergymen were at the forefront of the violence that wreaked havoc in Vizhinjam, the state government has informed the High Court.

Blatantly violating the assurances to the court, around 500 agitators trespassed into the port area with an intention to obstruct the implementation of the court orders, said the affidavit filed by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar.

“By ringing the bell of nearby churches, the protesters abetted devotees to gather. Over 2,000 people, including women and children, gathered at once, and indulged in violence,” the affidavit said.

Govt: Violence resulted in Rs 85 lakh loss

Rev Eugine H Perera, Fr Lawrence Kulas, Fr George Patrick, Fr Phivovious, Fr Shain, Fr Ashmin John, Fr Sajas Ignatious, Fr Antony and Fr Ar John led the protesters, it said. A convoy of 15 heavy loaded vehicles moving to the project site was blocked by agitators led by Rev Pereira.

The agitators destroyed the window panes of the seaport office, tube lights, paint and CCTV cameras, which cost around `2.20 lakh. The mob also destroyed six police vehicles parked in the station. More than 64 police officials were injured, the affidavit said.

Cases have been registered against 3,000 identifiable persons. An amount of Rs 85 lakh is estimated to be the loss incurred due to the destruction of police vehicles, station building, equipment etc. In addition to this, cases were registered for damaging KSRTC buses, offices and furniture, which caused an estimated loss of Rs 7.96 lakh, the affidavit said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam seaport protests
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp