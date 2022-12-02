Vizhinjam seaport protests: Clergymen led violence, says govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clergymen were at the forefront of the violence that wreaked havoc in Vizhinjam, the state government has informed the High Court.

Blatantly violating the assurances to the court, around 500 agitators trespassed into the port area with an intention to obstruct the implementation of the court orders, said the affidavit filed by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar.

“By ringing the bell of nearby churches, the protesters abetted devotees to gather. Over 2,000 people, including women and children, gathered at once, and indulged in violence,” the affidavit said.

Govt: Violence resulted in Rs 85 lakh loss

Rev Eugine H Perera, Fr Lawrence Kulas, Fr George Patrick, Fr Phivovious, Fr Shain, Fr Ashmin John, Fr Sajas Ignatious, Fr Antony and Fr Ar John led the protesters, it said. A convoy of 15 heavy loaded vehicles moving to the project site was blocked by agitators led by Rev Pereira.

The agitators destroyed the window panes of the seaport office, tube lights, paint and CCTV cameras, which cost around `2.20 lakh. The mob also destroyed six police vehicles parked in the station. More than 64 police officials were injured, the affidavit said.

Cases have been registered against 3,000 identifiable persons. An amount of Rs 85 lakh is estimated to be the loss incurred due to the destruction of police vehicles, station building, equipment etc. In addition to this, cases were registered for damaging KSRTC buses, offices and furniture, which caused an estimated loss of Rs 7.96 lakh, the affidavit said.

KOCHI: Clergymen were at the forefront of the violence that wreaked havoc in Vizhinjam, the state government has informed the High Court. Blatantly violating the assurances to the court, around 500 agitators trespassed into the port area with an intention to obstruct the implementation of the court orders, said the affidavit filed by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. “By ringing the bell of nearby churches, the protesters abetted devotees to gather. Over 2,000 people, including women and children, gathered at once, and indulged in violence,” the affidavit said. Govt: Violence resulted in Rs 85 lakh loss Rev Eugine H Perera, Fr Lawrence Kulas, Fr George Patrick, Fr Phivovious, Fr Shain, Fr Ashmin John, Fr Sajas Ignatious, Fr Antony and Fr Ar John led the protesters, it said. A convoy of 15 heavy loaded vehicles moving to the project site was blocked by agitators led by Rev Pereira. The agitators destroyed the window panes of the seaport office, tube lights, paint and CCTV cameras, which cost around `2.20 lakh. The mob also destroyed six police vehicles parked in the station. More than 64 police officials were injured, the affidavit said. Cases have been registered against 3,000 identifiable persons. An amount of Rs 85 lakh is estimated to be the loss incurred due to the destruction of police vehicles, station building, equipment etc. In addition to this, cases were registered for damaging KSRTC buses, offices and furniture, which caused an estimated loss of Rs 7.96 lakh, the affidavit said.