Home States Kerala

Won’t backtrack on Vizhinjam port project, asserts Pinarayi Vijayan

Charges agitators with bid to stall state’s progress, says police station attack pre-planned.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asserting that his government will not backtrack on the Vizhinjam seaport project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the anti-port agitators of trying to destroy the peace and stall the progress of the state.

“It is not a protest against the government... It’s an attempt to halt the state’s development. In whatever garb they come, they will not be permitted to succeed,” Pinarayi said in his first public remark, three days after the agitators' unleased large-scale violence attacking a police station and injuring over 35 personnel in Vizhinjam.

Alleging that the police station attack was executed after careful planning, he asked, “What was the provocation?"

"They declare the attack in advance and implement it. A planned attack with a specially selected crowd. They are trying to destroy the peace and harmony existing in the state,” he said.

He said the government will overcome all the challenges posed by vested interests acting against the state, and implement the seaport project in the same way as it executed the Gail pipeline, national highway and Edamon-Kochi power highway. “There were differences between UDF and LDF on Vizhinjam port. But we have decided to go ahead with the project which had already started,” Pinarayi said after inaugurating the Green Energy Income Scheme by Anert.

ALSO READ | Is Vizhinjam seaport going to dock?

CM flays ‘terrorist’ remark against minister

Pinarayi Vijayan said: “If the fate of projects changes when the government changes, the investors would be wary of investing in Kerala. Such a situation is not in the interest of the state.” Addressing another function, he appreciated the police for the “mature handling” of the situation that helped the violence being prevented from escalating further as hoped by its perpetrators. He was talking at the passing out parade of women civil police officers at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. Pinarayi also criticised Vizhinjam protest convenor Fr Theodacious D’Cruz for calling Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman a terrorist.

“What was he trying to incite? He found a problem with the name of  a people’s representative who has taken oath as a minister. Society is evaluating such statements,” he said.  Pinarayi spoke at length about the discussion held between the government and the representatives of the agitators. He reiterated that the government agreed to all their demands except the one on stopping the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam Port project Cizinjam seaport Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp