Won’t backtrack on Vizhinjam port project, asserts Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asserting that his government will not backtrack on the Vizhinjam seaport project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the anti-port agitators of trying to destroy the peace and stall the progress of the state.

“It is not a protest against the government... It’s an attempt to halt the state’s development. In whatever garb they come, they will not be permitted to succeed,” Pinarayi said in his first public remark, three days after the agitators' unleased large-scale violence attacking a police station and injuring over 35 personnel in Vizhinjam.

Alleging that the police station attack was executed after careful planning, he asked, “What was the provocation?"

"They declare the attack in advance and implement it. A planned attack with a specially selected crowd. They are trying to destroy the peace and harmony existing in the state,” he said.

He said the government will overcome all the challenges posed by vested interests acting against the state, and implement the seaport project in the same way as it executed the Gail pipeline, national highway and Edamon-Kochi power highway. “There were differences between UDF and LDF on Vizhinjam port. But we have decided to go ahead with the project which had already started,” Pinarayi said after inaugurating the Green Energy Income Scheme by Anert.

CM flays ‘terrorist’ remark against minister

Pinarayi Vijayan said: “If the fate of projects changes when the government changes, the investors would be wary of investing in Kerala. Such a situation is not in the interest of the state.” Addressing another function, he appreciated the police for the “mature handling” of the situation that helped the violence being prevented from escalating further as hoped by its perpetrators. He was talking at the passing out parade of women civil police officers at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. Pinarayi also criticised Vizhinjam protest convenor Fr Theodacious D’Cruz for calling Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman a terrorist.

“What was he trying to incite? He found a problem with the name of a people’s representative who has taken oath as a minister. Society is evaluating such statements,” he said. Pinarayi spoke at length about the discussion held between the government and the representatives of the agitators. He reiterated that the government agreed to all their demands except the one on stopping the project.

