Home States Kerala

Youth Congress colleagues cry foul over Shafi Parambil’s Qatar tour

With complainants demanding steps to bring him back. It is learnt that dissidents in the YC leadership are behind the move.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: His love for football seems to have put Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil at odds with some of his colleagues back home. Complaints have been sent to the YC national leadership against the Palakkad MLA, who is in Qatar to watch the World Cup, with complainants demanding steps to bring him back. It is learnt that dissidents in the YC leadership are behind the move.

A known football lover and die-hard Argentina fan, Shafi has been in Qatar since the start of the World Cup on November 20. He has been regularly posting pictures of him wearing the Argentina jersey alongside YC leader Rahul Mamkoottathil on Facebook.

A section of Youth Congress leaders feel their state chief should not stay away from Kerala at a time when their ongoing protests in front of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation in connection with the letter row involving Mayor Arya Rajendran. With 14 supporters in jail, the YC rank and file is unhappy that their president is enjoying football.

“Supporters are peeved at Shafi for keeping them in the dark about his return plans,” a YC state vice-president told TNIE. “I understand complaints have been sent to YC national president B V Srinivas. Shafi may have thought that the stir in front of the corporation office will not go on for long. Several YC supporters are in jail and Shafi remains incommunicado. He was also conspicuous by his absence during MP Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour,” said the leader who did not want to be named.

Sravan Rao, YC national secretary in-charge of Kerala, told TNIE that he was not aware of the controversy triggered due to Shafi’s absence. “I was in Kerala recently. I do not know of such a controversy. I will find out what’s happening,” Rao said.

Shafi, Srinivas and AICC secretary in-charge of Y C Krishna Allavaru could not be reached for comments. Unconfirmed reports said Shafi may return by Friday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress Shafi Parambil Rahul Mamkoottathil
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp