Youth Congress colleagues cry foul over Shafi Parambil’s Qatar tour

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: His love for football seems to have put Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil at odds with some of his colleagues back home. Complaints have been sent to the YC national leadership against the Palakkad MLA, who is in Qatar to watch the World Cup, with complainants demanding steps to bring him back. It is learnt that dissidents in the YC leadership are behind the move.

A known football lover and die-hard Argentina fan, Shafi has been in Qatar since the start of the World Cup on November 20. He has been regularly posting pictures of him wearing the Argentina jersey alongside YC leader Rahul Mamkoottathil on Facebook.

A section of Youth Congress leaders feel their state chief should not stay away from Kerala at a time when their ongoing protests in front of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation in connection with the letter row involving Mayor Arya Rajendran. With 14 supporters in jail, the YC rank and file is unhappy that their president is enjoying football.

“Supporters are peeved at Shafi for keeping them in the dark about his return plans,” a YC state vice-president told TNIE. “I understand complaints have been sent to YC national president B V Srinivas. Shafi may have thought that the stir in front of the corporation office will not go on for long. Several YC supporters are in jail and Shafi remains incommunicado. He was also conspicuous by his absence during MP Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour,” said the leader who did not want to be named.

Sravan Rao, YC national secretary in-charge of Kerala, told TNIE that he was not aware of the controversy triggered due to Shafi’s absence. “I was in Kerala recently. I do not know of such a controversy. I will find out what’s happening,” Rao said.

Shafi, Srinivas and AICC secretary in-charge of Y C Krishna Allavaru could not be reached for comments. Unconfirmed reports said Shafi may return by Friday night.

