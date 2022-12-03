Home States Kerala

Court closes case against ADGP Manoj Abraham

Earlier, Kerala High Court had quashed Vigilance Court’s order for probe into amassment of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Abraham, IPS, ADGP- Headquarters

Manoj Abraham, IPS, ADGP- Headquarters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Friday closed the wealth amassment case against Vigilance Director ADGP Manoj Abraham. The case was closed after VACB filed a report in this regard at the court last year. Earlier, Kerala High Court had quashed Vigilance Court’s order for probe into amassment of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. It was in 2017, the Vigilance Court ordered probe against Manoj following a complaint filed by P P Chandrasekharan, of Pathanamthitta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Abraham
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp