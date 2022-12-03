Court closes case against ADGP Manoj Abraham

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Friday closed the wealth amassment case against Vigilance Director ADGP Manoj Abraham. The case was closed after VACB filed a report in this regard at the court last year. Earlier, Kerala High Court had quashed Vigilance Court’s order for probe into amassment of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. It was in 2017, the Vigilance Court ordered probe against Manoj following a complaint filed by P P Chandrasekharan, of Pathanamthitta.

