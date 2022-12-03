Home States Kerala

CPM sees larger conspiracy behind Vizhinjam violence

The CPM secretary asked the state government to probe the larger conspiracy behind the attempt to sabotage the port project.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram damaged by protesters on Sunday night | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Piecing together an array of recent political developments in the state, the CPM feels there’s a larger conspiracy at work behind the police station attack by Vizhinjam agitators. Communal forces have played a role in inciting violence in Vizhinajm, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

Referring to the recent remarks by the governor in addition to state presidents of the Congress and the BJP, the CPM made it clear that any attempt to topple the Left government in the state would be resisted. The CPM and the LDF are planning to rally the masses against the propaganda unleashed by the BJP and the UDF.

Addressing a press conference after the party secretariat meeting on Friday, the CPM state secretary said that the police station attack by the Latin Church-led agitators was not merely a protest, but was aimed at deliberately instigating riots. He, however, added that the CPM has no objection to Central forces being deployed in Vizhinjam for protection. Asked whether Central forces are being deployed to maintain law and order, he dismissed it saying the state police were sufficient for the purpose.

“Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the state government had failed to maintain law and order in the state. The BJP state president threatened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need even three minutes to topple the state government. State Congress president K Sudhakaran also warned that a new liberation struggle (Vimochana Samaram) can be held to overthrow the government. If anyone thinks that they can threaten the LDF government, they should understand that the government will not succumb to it”, said Govindan.  

The CPM secretary asked the state government to probe the larger conspiracy behind the attempt to sabotage the port project. Everyone has the right to organise protests. “But at Vizhinjam, the violent protest was not an accident. A priest had said openly that they would torch the police station,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Vizhinjam protests Vizhinjam Port Adani Group
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp