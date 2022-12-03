CPM sees larger conspiracy behind Vizhinjam violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Piecing together an array of recent political developments in the state, the CPM feels there’s a larger conspiracy at work behind the police station attack by Vizhinjam agitators. Communal forces have played a role in inciting violence in Vizhinajm, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

Referring to the recent remarks by the governor in addition to state presidents of the Congress and the BJP, the CPM made it clear that any attempt to topple the Left government in the state would be resisted. The CPM and the LDF are planning to rally the masses against the propaganda unleashed by the BJP and the UDF.

Addressing a press conference after the party secretariat meeting on Friday, the CPM state secretary said that the police station attack by the Latin Church-led agitators was not merely a protest, but was aimed at deliberately instigating riots. He, however, added that the CPM has no objection to Central forces being deployed in Vizhinjam for protection. Asked whether Central forces are being deployed to maintain law and order, he dismissed it saying the state police were sufficient for the purpose.

“Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the state government had failed to maintain law and order in the state. The BJP state president threatened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need even three minutes to topple the state government. State Congress president K Sudhakaran also warned that a new liberation struggle (Vimochana Samaram) can be held to overthrow the government. If anyone thinks that they can threaten the LDF government, they should understand that the government will not succumb to it”, said Govindan.

The CPM secretary asked the state government to probe the larger conspiracy behind the attempt to sabotage the port project. Everyone has the right to organise protests. “But at Vizhinjam, the violent protest was not an accident. A priest had said openly that they would torch the police station,” he said.

