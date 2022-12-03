Hurdles cleared for ‘Avatar 2’ release in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The stalemate over the release of the much-awaited Hollywood movie ‘Avatar-The Way of The Water’ in Kerala ended on Friday with the representatives of Disney management reaching an agreement with the officials of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

According to FEUOK president K Vijaykumar, the details of the terms and conditions arrived at during the talks will be released on a later date after the general body meeting of the organisation on December 6.“As of now the issue stands resolved,” he added.

Earlier, uncertainty loomed large over the release of the James Cameron film in the state due to disagreement over a profit-sharing clause with the film’s distributors.The movie is scheduled for release across India in multiple languages on December 16.

KOCHI: The stalemate over the release of the much-awaited Hollywood movie ‘Avatar-The Way of The Water’ in Kerala ended on Friday with the representatives of Disney management reaching an agreement with the officials of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). According to FEUOK president K Vijaykumar, the details of the terms and conditions arrived at during the talks will be released on a later date after the general body meeting of the organisation on December 6.“As of now the issue stands resolved,” he added. Earlier, uncertainty loomed large over the release of the James Cameron film in the state due to disagreement over a profit-sharing clause with the film’s distributors.The movie is scheduled for release across India in multiple languages on December 16.