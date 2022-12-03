Home States Kerala

Hurdles cleared for ‘Avatar 2’ release in Kerala

Earlier, uncertainty loomed large over the release of the James Cameron film in the state due to disagreement over a profit-sharing clause with the film’s distributors.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Avatar 2

Avatar 2: The Way of The Water (File photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The stalemate over the release of the much-awaited Hollywood movie ‘Avatar-The Way of The Water’ in Kerala ended on Friday with the representatives of Disney management reaching an agreement with the officials of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

According to FEUOK president K Vijaykumar, the details of the terms and conditions arrived at during the talks will be released on a later date after the general body meeting of the organisation on December 6.“As of now the issue stands resolved,” he added.

Earlier, uncertainty loomed large over the release of the James Cameron film in the state due to disagreement over a profit-sharing clause with the film’s distributors.The movie is scheduled for release across India in multiple languages on December 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Avatar 2
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp