Home States Kerala

Kerala farmer with finger on pulse of FIFA World Cup

In their match against Poland, Argentina showed strength of character and great tactical awareness despite Messi’s missed penalty.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Zubair Vazhakad is the man of the moment. The Malappuram resident has been doing the star turn this World Cup season, with television and YouTube channels featuring his match reviews.The 44-year-old farmer, whose formal education does not extend beyond high school, keeps himself updated on developments in football by reading newspapers and magazines.

“I have been a keen observer of World Cup matches since 1990. Now, channels approach me for match reviews and I give them my opinion. Some of them pay me a small amount of money,” says Zubair.

His analyses and predictions are viral on social media. He is an admirer of Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni. “I am a fan of Argentina. In their match against Poland, Argentina showed strength of character and great tactical awareness despite Messi’s missed penalty. This allowed them to make a comeback in the second half.”

Zubair says England, France and Brazil also stand a good chance to make the semifinals. “If Argentina enter the final, they will put on a show to clinch the title for Messi,” he says, putting on his analyst hat.
Zubair’s main source of income is banana cultivation. He declined many offers from his expatriate friends to fly to Qatar to watch the matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Kerala farmer Football World Cup
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp