Kerala farmer with finger on pulse of FIFA World Cup

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Zubair Vazhakad is the man of the moment. The Malappuram resident has been doing the star turn this World Cup season, with television and YouTube channels featuring his match reviews.The 44-year-old farmer, whose formal education does not extend beyond high school, keeps himself updated on developments in football by reading newspapers and magazines.

“I have been a keen observer of World Cup matches since 1990. Now, channels approach me for match reviews and I give them my opinion. Some of them pay me a small amount of money,” says Zubair.

His analyses and predictions are viral on social media. He is an admirer of Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni. “I am a fan of Argentina. In their match against Poland, Argentina showed strength of character and great tactical awareness despite Messi’s missed penalty. This allowed them to make a comeback in the second half.”

Zubair says England, France and Brazil also stand a good chance to make the semifinals. “If Argentina enter the final, they will put on a show to clinch the title for Messi,” he says, putting on his analyst hat.

Zubair’s main source of income is banana cultivation. He declined many offers from his expatriate friends to fly to Qatar to watch the matches.

