Kerala HC bars police from arresting four in Telangana poachgate case

The petitioners submitted that they are apprehending arrest in the case registered in Telangana.

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused are produced before an ACB court. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained police from arresting four Keralites allegedly involved in the attempt to poach four TRS MLAs as part of ‘Operation Lotus’ till December 5.

The police informed that the petitioners are not arraigned as accused so far. Justice K Babu issued the order while considering the anticipatory bail plea of KN Manilal of Ernakulam, and M Sarath Mohan, Vimal Vijayan, and Prashanth K P, coordinator, clinical coordinator, and administrative executive, respectively, of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMS).

The petitioners submitted that they are apprehending arrest in the case registered in Telangana. The case was originally initiated for criminal conspiracy, offering gratification, bribery and criminal intimidation against Ramachandra Bharati, Kore Nanda Kumar and DPSKVN Simhayaji, who are the first to third accused.

The allegation was that the three accused conspired with BDGS leader Tushar Vellappally and a doctor in AIMS, Kochi. One petitioner is a relative of the doctor and others are the staff of the hospital.

