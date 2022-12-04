Home States Kerala

Fr Abraham Adapoor dies at 98 in Kozhikode

The funeral will be held at the Christ King Church cemetery near Christ Hall at 10.30 am on Monday.

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fr Abraham Adapoor, 98, writer, thinker and Jesuit priest, passed away in Kozhikode on Saturday. A native of Muvattupuzha, Fr Adapoor was ordained a priest in the Jesuit congregation in 1959. He had his higher education in the US and France. He has to his credit 15 books on various subjects, including spirituality and cultural fields. He started writing in ‘Sandesham’, a publication from Kozhikode. From 1962 to 1966, he served in the Jesuit headquarters in Rome.

A member of the Anglican-Catholic International Commission for seven years from 1983. He also learned Latin, Italian, French, and Greek languages. Served as a teacher at St Michael’s High School in Kannur, he has received many awards, including the All Kerala Catholic Congress Award for Literature and the Best Book Award of the Christian Cultural Forum.

Adapoor once stated that it was N V Krishna Varrier who inspired him to the world of writing. His book on communism was widely discussed. He had engaged communist leader C Achutha Menon in a long debate, which was published in a Malayalam magazine. The funeral will be held at the Christ King Church cemetery near Christ Hall at 10.30 am on Monday.

