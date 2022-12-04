INTERVIEW | No one has any special privilege before courts: Ahammad Devarkovil

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

What is the government doing to solve the anti-port agitation in Vizhinjam?

The agitation led by the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese began at a time when the construction was fast-moving. The fisherfolk have raised various demands. These include a permanent solution to the coastal erosion as a result of the port construction, rehabilitation of families living in camps, moving them to rented houses and providing rent and compensation to those who lost houses and land. They want the construction of the port to be stopped as it is affecting the existence of Kovalam and Shankhumukham beaches.

The Latin Church says the government is not serious about arriving at a consensus…

The state government has taken a favourable approach to all these demands, except stopping the construction work. An order was issued on October 12 handing over eight acres of land to the fisheries department at Muttathara for the rehabilitation of people from Muttathara village. The government also decided to give Rs 5,500 every month to those in camps to pay rents, till the construction of the flat is over. We have been giving the amount since September 1. We further agreed to their demand to hike the amount to Rs 8,000. The additional funds would be provided by the Adani Group from its CSR fund. The company has given this assurance in writing to the agitators.

There are concerns that coastal erosion is linked to port construction...

Environmental sanction for the port was given by the then UPA government after a comprehensive environmental impact study. The expert appraisal committee under the Union ministry of environment and forests found in its study that the project would not have a negative impact on coastal areas. Every six months, two expert committees of scientists from renowned institutions, constituted by the NGT, submit their reports. As per the reports, there’s not much coastal erosion due to port construction. Being on the western side, Kerala is affected by coastal erosion and cyclones. This is due to climate change. It’s a worldwide phenomenon. However, based on their demand, the government has decided to hold a study and constituted an expert panel on October 6. The committee has been asked to find out whether there is coastal erosion due to port construction.

What about their concerns on kerosene?

The fishermen want kerosene to be given at Rs 25 per litre, as in Tamil Nadu. The Union government has made it clear that it would not decrease the price. The Centre wants to bring down the use of kerosene as part of pollution control measures. Now the state distributes kerosene at a subsidised rate. However, we cannot limit the subsidy to fishermen in Vizhinjam alone. The fisheries minister has told the agitators that the government is ready to provide subsidies to buy engines running on other types of fuel. The government has also been distributing kerosene to boats since 2017. We have been spending `23 crore per year.

How about the compensation?

On the issue of compensation for those who cannot go for fishing due to weather warnings, the fisheries department will have to find a huge sum. However, considering the financial scenario, the department cannot bear the huge burden. The government has been giving free ration during trawling and on special occasions.

Regarding the demand to stop construction work...

The government cannot accept the demand to stop construction work. As per the agreement, it is the duty of the government to ensure a suitable environment for construction. Otherwise, the state will be forced to give huge compensation to the Adani Group. They have already approached the arbitrator demanding compensation for the days lost. Adani has reported to the government that it suffered a loss of Rs 200 crore. They may go for arbitration again.

Why is the government hesitant to include an expert proposed by the agitators in the committee studying coastal erosion?

At first, the demand was to constitute an expert committee. If they come up with newer demands every day, we won’t be able to accommodate the same.

The Latin Diocese has expressed willingness to provide land for rehabilitation. Why is the government reluctant to take the offer?

I am not aware of such a promise.

There should be a middle path somewhere… Isn’t it the government’s responsibility to find that?

So far cabinet panel with ministers of fisheries, revenue, transport, civil supplies and education has held four meetings with the Latin Archdiocese. Fr Eugene Pereira had many discussions with minister V Sivankutty. At the fourth meeting, the sub-committee informed the agitators that we are ready for any compromise other than stopping the construction work.

They promised to inform their decision in two days. But they did not get back. Later, I reported this development in the cabinet. And it was decided to move forward with chief secretary-level discussions. After the meeting with the chief secretary, the priests said that the discussion was fruitful and was ready for an agreement in the presence of the chief minister. But they backtracked again. Afterwards, they did not come for discussion. The construction company also intervened in the matter and held talks with the agitators through mediators. The agitators informed the mediators that they were ready for an understanding.

Do you see the involvement of any extremist elements in the violence?

Some allegations have already come up from different corners. The police have started a detailed inquiry. The NIA has also started the investigation.

Action will be taken against priests too?

In a democratic system, every citizen is equal. Before the judiciary, no one has any special privilege.

Is there any chance of roping in local MP Shashi Tharoor as a mediator?

The government conducted an expert meeting on Vizhinjam at Mascot Hotel last week. We had invited Shashi Tharoor to the platform. But he did not attend.

What is the government doing to solve the anti-port agitation in Vizhinjam? The agitation led by the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese began at a time when the construction was fast-moving. The fisherfolk have raised various demands. These include a permanent solution to the coastal erosion as a result of the port construction, rehabilitation of families living in camps, moving them to rented houses and providing rent and compensation to those who lost houses and land. They want the construction of the port to be stopped as it is affecting the existence of Kovalam and Shankhumukham beaches. The Latin Church says the government is not serious about arriving at a consensus… The state government has taken a favourable approach to all these demands, except stopping the construction work. An order was issued on October 12 handing over eight acres of land to the fisheries department at Muttathara for the rehabilitation of people from Muttathara village. The government also decided to give Rs 5,500 every month to those in camps to pay rents, till the construction of the flat is over. We have been giving the amount since September 1. We further agreed to their demand to hike the amount to Rs 8,000. The additional funds would be provided by the Adani Group from its CSR fund. The company has given this assurance in writing to the agitators. There are concerns that coastal erosion is linked to port construction... Environmental sanction for the port was given by the then UPA government after a comprehensive environmental impact study. The expert appraisal committee under the Union ministry of environment and forests found in its study that the project would not have a negative impact on coastal areas. Every six months, two expert committees of scientists from renowned institutions, constituted by the NGT, submit their reports. As per the reports, there’s not much coastal erosion due to port construction. Being on the western side, Kerala is affected by coastal erosion and cyclones. This is due to climate change. It’s a worldwide phenomenon. However, based on their demand, the government has decided to hold a study and constituted an expert panel on October 6. The committee has been asked to find out whether there is coastal erosion due to port construction. What about their concerns on kerosene? The fishermen want kerosene to be given at Rs 25 per litre, as in Tamil Nadu. The Union government has made it clear that it would not decrease the price. The Centre wants to bring down the use of kerosene as part of pollution control measures. Now the state distributes kerosene at a subsidised rate. However, we cannot limit the subsidy to fishermen in Vizhinjam alone. The fisheries minister has told the agitators that the government is ready to provide subsidies to buy engines running on other types of fuel. The government has also been distributing kerosene to boats since 2017. We have been spending `23 crore per year. How about the compensation? On the issue of compensation for those who cannot go for fishing due to weather warnings, the fisheries department will have to find a huge sum. However, considering the financial scenario, the department cannot bear the huge burden. The government has been giving free ration during trawling and on special occasions. Regarding the demand to stop construction work... The government cannot accept the demand to stop construction work. As per the agreement, it is the duty of the government to ensure a suitable environment for construction. Otherwise, the state will be forced to give huge compensation to the Adani Group. They have already approached the arbitrator demanding compensation for the days lost. Adani has reported to the government that it suffered a loss of Rs 200 crore. They may go for arbitration again. Why is the government hesitant to include an expert proposed by the agitators in the committee studying coastal erosion? At first, the demand was to constitute an expert committee. If they come up with newer demands every day, we won’t be able to accommodate the same. The Latin Diocese has expressed willingness to provide land for rehabilitation. Why is the government reluctant to take the offer? I am not aware of such a promise. There should be a middle path somewhere… Isn’t it the government’s responsibility to find that? So far cabinet panel with ministers of fisheries, revenue, transport, civil supplies and education has held four meetings with the Latin Archdiocese. Fr Eugene Pereira had many discussions with minister V Sivankutty. At the fourth meeting, the sub-committee informed the agitators that we are ready for any compromise other than stopping the construction work. They promised to inform their decision in two days. But they did not get back. Later, I reported this development in the cabinet. And it was decided to move forward with chief secretary-level discussions. After the meeting with the chief secretary, the priests said that the discussion was fruitful and was ready for an agreement in the presence of the chief minister. But they backtracked again. Afterwards, they did not come for discussion. The construction company also intervened in the matter and held talks with the agitators through mediators. The agitators informed the mediators that they were ready for an understanding. Do you see the involvement of any extremist elements in the violence? Some allegations have already come up from different corners. The police have started a detailed inquiry. The NIA has also started the investigation. Action will be taken against priests too? In a democratic system, every citizen is equal. Before the judiciary, no one has any special privilege. Is there any chance of roping in local MP Shashi Tharoor as a mediator? The government conducted an expert meeting on Vizhinjam at Mascot Hotel last week. We had invited Shashi Tharoor to the platform. But he did not attend.