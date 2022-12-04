It’s not all ‘Latin’ to Shashi Tharoor, who will address ‘Church’ meet on Sunday

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Latin Catholic community, which is spearheading the anti-Vizhinjam seaport protest, has in the last few days aired its displeasure with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, for his open support to the project. This has forced the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been actively seeking to expand his political base in the state, to leave no stone unturned to regain the rapport of a once reliable votebank.

In a significant political development in this direction, Tharoor will attend a meeting organised by the Christian Service Society (CSS), an organization which has the backing of the Latin Catholic Church, in Kochi on Sunday. The former Union minister of state, whose recent standoff with his party’s state leadership grabbed headlines, will address the fifth mahasangamam and silver jubilee of the CSS and Latin Catholic Day celebrations, at Marine Drive at 6pm. Bishops and other prominent leaders of the community will attend the programme, according to organisers.

The Latin Catholic community has been spearheading the protest against Vizhinjam port in Tharoor’s constituency. In keeping with the controversy surrounding his participation at a Youth Congress event in Kottayam earlier this week, the Ernakulam District Congress Committee said that it has not been informed of Tharoor’s programme.

Interestingly, Tharoor will arrive in Kochi after attending another church programme -- the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Yuvadeepti-SMYM Archeparchy of Changanassery.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council said, on Sunday, that it will reconsider its political stand in the wake of the Vizhinjam issue and the ongoing protests.

