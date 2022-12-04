Lights, camera, but no ‘action’, say cops looking to end ‘thallumaala’ in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

HIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Group clashes in public or at weddings over silly reasons – like not getting a pappadam – seem to have become the latest trend in Kerala. Visuals of such fights have also been going viral on social media.



Even the movie Thallumaala, Malayalam for chain of fights, had characters using their fists to settle disputes, which would seem trivial to many.

However, the police of Kerala are not amused. Taking note of the unhealthy trend, they have decided to take preventive steps, which include taking legal action against movies that glorify any criminal behaviour or law and order issue. For this, they plan to hold talks with the Kerala Film Chamber and other organisations. Awareness sessions are also planned.

“The police will soon conduct awareness sessions in schools and colleges to educate children to stay away from such fights and not get influenced by movies,” ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar told TNIE.

He said the police are taking the matter seriously. “It is also becoming a law and order issue. The clashes may lead to murders. It is true movies influence people. I too was recently informed that this particular movie (Thallumaala) influenced youth to get involved in group fights,” he said.

“So, police will mainly start awareness sessions to discourage school and college students from getting involved in such incidents. Secondly, we will initiate prompt action against those involved in such fights. We will also consult with the film fraternity to ensure movies do not promote criminal or law and order issues,” Ajith Kumar said.

Recently, two clashes were reported at wedding halls, one in Alappuzha over not getting ‘pappadam’ and the other at Balaramapuram over not inviting neighbours. Frequent clashes have been taking place between groups of students at bus stations and bus stops.

‘Fights perfect example of movies influencing young generation’

The latest fight took place on Sunday, between fans of Brazil and Argentina football teams at Sakthikulangara in Kollam during a World Cup revelry. Psychiatrists pointed out that the fights were the perfect example of movies influencing the young generation. Dr Arun B Nair, Professor of Psychiatry, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, said young minds are often significantly influenced by fast-paced visuals such as cartoons, online games or rapid fight sequences in movies.“A developing brain has the tendency to observe, internalise, imitate and impersonate adult behaviour, especially those glorified in visual media. This may translate into a “mass hysteria”, in which youngsters join in a celebration mood to indulge in fights that could lead to physical injuries, besides destruction of property and offence to public tranquility.”

Meanwhile, Ashiq Usman, the producer of ‘Thallumaala’, said the film was made solely for entertainment and had nothing to do with influencing people. “Group fights were being reported in Kerala even before the movie came out. So, it is absurd to say the movie influenced youths to get involved in fights,” he said.

HIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Group clashes in public or at weddings over silly reasons – like not getting a pappadam – seem to have become the latest trend in Kerala. Visuals of such fights have also been going viral on social media. Even the movie Thallumaala, Malayalam for chain of fights, had characters using their fists to settle disputes, which would seem trivial to many. However, the police of Kerala are not amused. Taking note of the unhealthy trend, they have decided to take preventive steps, which include taking legal action against movies that glorify any criminal behaviour or law and order issue. For this, they plan to hold talks with the Kerala Film Chamber and other organisations. Awareness sessions are also planned. “The police will soon conduct awareness sessions in schools and colleges to educate children to stay away from such fights and not get influenced by movies,” ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar told TNIE. He said the police are taking the matter seriously. “It is also becoming a law and order issue. The clashes may lead to murders. It is true movies influence people. I too was recently informed that this particular movie (Thallumaala) influenced youth to get involved in group fights,” he said. “So, police will mainly start awareness sessions to discourage school and college students from getting involved in such incidents. Secondly, we will initiate prompt action against those involved in such fights. We will also consult with the film fraternity to ensure movies do not promote criminal or law and order issues,” Ajith Kumar said. Recently, two clashes were reported at wedding halls, one in Alappuzha over not getting ‘pappadam’ and the other at Balaramapuram over not inviting neighbours. Frequent clashes have been taking place between groups of students at bus stations and bus stops. ‘Fights perfect example of movies influencing young generation’ The latest fight took place on Sunday, between fans of Brazil and Argentina football teams at Sakthikulangara in Kollam during a World Cup revelry. Psychiatrists pointed out that the fights were the perfect example of movies influencing the young generation. Dr Arun B Nair, Professor of Psychiatry, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, said young minds are often significantly influenced by fast-paced visuals such as cartoons, online games or rapid fight sequences in movies.“A developing brain has the tendency to observe, internalise, imitate and impersonate adult behaviour, especially those glorified in visual media. This may translate into a “mass hysteria”, in which youngsters join in a celebration mood to indulge in fights that could lead to physical injuries, besides destruction of property and offence to public tranquility.” Meanwhile, Ashiq Usman, the producer of ‘Thallumaala’, said the film was made solely for entertainment and had nothing to do with influencing people. “Group fights were being reported in Kerala even before the movie came out. So, it is absurd to say the movie influenced youths to get involved in fights,” he said.