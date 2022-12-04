Home States Kerala

Water level at 140 ft: 1st flood warning issued in Mullaperiyar dam

However, considering the possible flood situation in the downstream areas of the dam and the safety of residents, Kerala had earlier requested Tamil Nadu to avoid opening dam shutters at night.

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Amid widespread rain in catchment areas, the water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir touched 140 feet (permissible level 142ft) following which Tamil Nadu issued the first flood warning to Kerala on Saturday. The water level in the dam has been rising constantly for the past few days after Tamil Nadu reduced the intake of water from the dam.

The water level in the dam recorded on Saturday morning was 139.55 ft. However, due to the low intake of water by Tamil Nadu and heavy rain in catchment areas, the storage level inched upward steadily and by 6 pm, it touched 140ft after which the first flood call was issued to the neighbouring state at 6 pm. Though 511 cusecs of water is being released towards the Tamil Nadu side, the inflow of water into the dam stood at 2001 cusecs.

The catchment areas of the dam — Periyar and Thekkady — recorded 2.4 and 3.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

While the first warning is issued at 140 ft, a second warning will be given when the water level touches 141 ft. The shutters are expected to be raised when the water level touches the permissible level of 142 ft.
Since the water level in Vaigai dam in Tamil Nadu, where water released from Mullaperiyar dam is stored, is high, Tamil Nadu cannot discharge more water from the dam.

142 ft is the permissible water level. Shutters will be raised if the water level touches the mark

