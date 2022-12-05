Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly session to begin today, likely to be tumultous

The current session has been scheduled for nine days until December 15.  

Published: 05th December 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 06:43 AM

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday. The session is slated to be stormy, with the LDF Government moving to introduce a Bill which seeks to remove the governor as the chancellor of Universities in the state. Interestingly, the IUML leadership had called a meeting of their MLAs ahead of the Assembly session at Malappuram on Sunday.

The current session has been scheduled for nine days until December 15.  While eight days have been set aside for state government business, private members’ business will be taken up on Friday. It is reliably learned that IUML state president Panakkad Sadikali Shihab Thangal has urged his legislators to take a stand depending on the issue. Usually the IUML leadership does not convene a meeting of their legislators prior to the beginning of the session.

The Opposition is not expected to favour the Bill against the governor. But the IUML has got a different stand which is expected to put the UDF in a catch -22 situation. The ruling front will be definitely taking this up as a weapon against the Opposition. 

