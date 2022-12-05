Home States Kerala

Only following advice of Satheesan to spread Congress message: Tharoor

Published: 05th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor with Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam at the archdiocese on Sunday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Ignoring the Congress leadership’s discontent, a large number of party workers thronged to hear Shashi Tharoor in Adoor on Sunday. A buoyed Tharoor took a dig at his bête noire and said it was V D Satheesan who had advised him to address gatherings across the state to spread the Congress’ message, and he was merely following the advice of the leader of opposition. 

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta district Congress president  Satheesh Kochuparamabil joined the bandwagon of party leaders lined up against Tharoor, and accused the MP of breaching the national leadership’s guidelines by not informing the DCC about his visit to the district. “Tharoor or his office did not contact or inform me about the function. I will soon inform our leaders about this,” he told TNIE.

Kochuparamabil said he was invited by the organisers of the function, but he could not attend it. However, there were no restrictions for Congress workers in attending the event, he added. The function was attended by MP Anto Antony, Youth Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan, and former DCC president P Mohanraj.

“I don’t know how controversies are emerging related to my programmes,” Tharoor told  reporters after delivering the Bodhigram Foundation Day lecture. Denying Kochuparambil’s charge, he said all his programmes were informed to the DCC presidents concerned. 

“I have details like the call date and the person who attended the call etc. It is the organisers who inform DCCs first. As a courtesy, we too inform the district leadership  about my arrival. We have been doing it for the past 14 years. So far, no complaints arose. If anybody sends a complaint, I know how to reply,” he said.

Not A or I, we want U-United Cong: Tharoor

Tharoor said he has not become part of any group in the Congress. “Neither have I formed any group. I’ll never be part of any group...We dont want A and I. We want U-United Congress,” he said. Former DCC president Mohanraj said he attended the function as the organisers invited him.

“Bodhigram is an NGO, which is being led by John Samuel, alias J S Adoor, who is the chairman of the policy development wing of the KPCC. It is not the first time Tharoor is attending a programme at Bodhigram,” he said. He said it was not a Congress function.

“But since Tharoor was coming, I personally invited the KPCC president, the leader of opposition, DCC president, block president and mandalam president of Congress. I also invited leaders of other political parties. Kochuparambil is also my friend and we know each other for a long time. I phoned him at least five times and sought his support,” he said.

IUML unhappy with Cong over tharoor
Malappuram: The IUML is not satisfied with the way Congress is handling Shashi Tharoor issue. IUML MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction during a meeting called by state chief Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday, ahead of the assembly session beginning on Monday 

