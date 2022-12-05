Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam, letter row pain points; CPM seeks solution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has reportedly asked the Kerala government and the party’s Thiruvananthapuram district leadership to find an amicable solution to the Vizhinjam and corporation letter row issues.

The state leadership believes that the two issues have taken a toll on the Pinarayi government’s image. “The over four-month-long agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport has started to affect the relationship between various Christian churches and the government,” a CPM state secretariat member told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been very successful in chipping into the Congress’s Christian and Muslim vote banks. In the last Assembly election, this strategy played a crucial role in the LDF’s historical win. But the firm stand of the government and the Vizhinjam agitators has affected the administration badly,” he said. 

It is believed that the effort of Archbishop Baselios Cleemis of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church to end the deadlock also had an impact. He had a one-on-one meeting with the CM on Saturday. Apart from this, both the Kerala Congress (M) and the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress have expressed their anguish at the manner in which the issue has been handled.  

KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani was vocal in his frustration at the police action and the move to name Latin Archbishop Thomas J Netto as an accused in the police station attack case. The party is also keen to resolve the corporation letter issue. CPM understands that these issues would be a weapon in the hands of the opposition in the upcoming Assembly session. The meeting to be held today in the presence of the local self-government minister will be crucial for the government and the CPM, the secretariat member said.

