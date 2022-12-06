Home States Kerala

‘Bill to be tabled in Kerala Assembly to strip guv of chancellorship violates UGC norms, SC orders’

The Save University Campaign Committee has approached the governor with a plea urging him not to give assent to the Bill that allegedly violates both UGC regulations and the apex court orders.

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (File photo| PTI)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, intended primarily to remove the governor from the Chancellor post, constitutes a violation of UGC regulations and Supreme Court orders, it is pointed out. The controversial Bill is expected to be tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Bill,  which envisages appointment of separate chancellors in state universities, says the person chosen to the post should be “an academician of high repute” or a person of eminence in various fields. The fields of eminence include “any of the field of science, including, agriculture, veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration”. This has led to concerns that the chancellors could be even retired IAS officers or cultural or literary figures close to the ruling dispensation.

The appointment of separate chancellors would also mean that the ministers concerned, who are university pro-chancellors, would have to act as subordinates to the new appointees. It is pointed out that this situation would amount to a violation of protocol as a minister will be bound to implement the orders of the chancellor who has been appointed by the government.

According to the Bill, the office of the chancellor shall be at the headquarters of the university and the varsity shall provide the staff as may be necessary for the smooth functioning of his or her office. This provision would mean that the chancellor would have to function in close coordination with the university. This, academics feel, would lead to creation of another power centre in the university and affect its smooth functioning.

It is also pointed out that the provision in the Bill, that the po vice chancellor shall discharge functions of the VC in case the latter’s post falls vacant, constitutes a gross violation of UGC regulations. “The UGC regulations clearly state that the pro-vice- chancellor’s post is co-terminus with that of the vice-chancellor. He or she will have to demit office once the VC’s term ends,” said R S Sasikumar of the Save University Campaign Committee.  Since Pro VCs are appointed by the university syndicate, they are likely to be subservient to the politically dominated varsity body while discharging duties as VC in-charge.

“The Bill, that enables the government to appoint chancellors, also amounts to a violation of Supreme Court judgments that universities should be free from direct intervention of the government,” Sasikumar said.

