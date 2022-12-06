Bishops’ council: Giving communal colour to Vizhinjam stir deplorable

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry on Monday said it is high time the Vizhinjam issue is solved amicably. He said there is a dire need to end the stalemate through dialogue.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) spokesperson Fr Jacob Palakkapally termed the attempts by a section of people to give a communal colour to the agitation unfortunate and deplorable. They were speaking on the sidelines of the three-day winter meeting of the bishop’s council in Kochi on Monday.

“We hope the issue will come to an end soon. We cannot blame the state government for taking a pro-port stand as it has entered into a contract and has to get the project completed. However, the demands raised by the protesters also cannot be ignored. They have raised genuine demands that need to be taken note of,” said Alencherry. The archbishop said the Syro-Malabar Church is extending moral support to the people of Vizhinjam who are protesting against the port project. “It is not just a community issue. Don’t portray it as such. The Church will always take up issues that affect society,” he added.

Fr Jacob Palakkapally said the Vizhinjam agitation will be the first issue to be discussed on the inaugural day of the KCBC winter meeting. “ It is unfortunate the state government is yet to give any satisfactory response to the seven demands raised by the protesters. But we believe the government will take a positive approach soon.

We also believe the talks to be held at KCBC meeting will pave way for an amicable settlement of the issue,” he said. Jacob asked why political parties have not taken up the issue yet. “ It is mysterious. It is because no party came forward with support to protesters the Church took up the issue,” he said.

